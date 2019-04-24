Lawyer alleges conspiracy against CJI: SC asks CBI, IB, Delhi Police chiefs to appear before it

Toggle Menu
Advocate Utsav Bains submitted evidence in a sealed cover claiming the sexual harassment case against CJI Gogoi was part of a larger conspiracy to influence court cases.

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the chiefs of CBI, IB and Delhi Police to appear before it in connection with claims made by a lawyer who alleged there was a conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman and Deepak Gupta perused the contents and termed the entire episode as “very disturbing”.

The bench said it will be meeting the chief of the three agencies “in secret” at 12.30 pm in the judge’s chamber. “It is not an enquiry. We are meeting these officers in secret. We don’t want any evidence to be disclosed,” the bench said.

The matter relates to the independence of the judiciary in the country, the bench said. Bains informed the court that he can produce further evidence in a fresh affidavit, including a CCTV footage “which is very incriminating”.

The bench said it would reassemble at 3 pm and continue hearing the matter.

