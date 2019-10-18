CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as successor

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Thursday in a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recommended Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as his successor, PTI reported. Justice Bobde will have a tenure of one year and five months as CJI till April 23, 2021.

As per convention, the sitting chief justice sends the recommendation of the senior-most judge as the successor, nearly a month before retirement. Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will retire on November 17 this year. He has headed the Supreme Court in significant cases, including the Ayodhya title dispute and the National Register of Assam.

S A Bobde, the second most senior judge, is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and has been a part of several important benches. He is also serving as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur and is due to retire on 23 April 2021.

The CJI had also put forth a proposal to raise the retirement age of high court judges to 65 years from the current 62. “The immediate result – there will be a freeze of retirement for three years. In these three years, we can try and fill up the 403 vacancies by good judges. This is my dream,” CJI Gogoi had said.

Amid rising criticism for the manner in which the CJI called a special Supreme Court sitting for a sexual harassment complaint against him by a former woman staffer of the apex court, Gogoi had asked Bobde to decide on the steps in the matter after offering his version of the developments.

-With PTI inputs