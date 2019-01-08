CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led five judge bench to hear Ayodhya case on Thursday

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on January 10. The other four judges are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The Constitution bench will hear a clutch of 14 appeals challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court order of a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, giving a third each to the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and the Ramlalla Virajman.

Last Friday, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul fixed January 10 for further hearing in the matter. In October last year, the top court had declined the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to take up the matter urgently.

Prior to that a statement in the Faruqui judgment that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam” was challenged in the Supreme Court. However, the SC rejected this in a majority 2-1 verdict on September 27, 2018.

The court observed, “To conclude, we again make it clear that questionable observations made in Ismail Faruqui’s case were made in context of land acquisition…(and that) those observations were neither relevant for deciding the suits nor relevant for deciding these appeals.”