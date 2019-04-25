‘Conspiracy’ against CJI: ‘Do rich and powerful think they can remote control SC?’

The Supreme Court Thursday will pass an order at 2 pm in connection with allegations raised by a Delhi-based lawyer who claimed there was a conspiracy to make CJI Ranjan Gogoi resign by “framing him in a false case of sexual harassment.”

The days’s proceedings began with lawyer Utsav Singh Bains submitting a third affidavit in support of his earlier claim that certain fixers, who claim to be involved in managing judgments, are behind the plot to implicate CJI Gogoi.

Hearing the matter, a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta said, “Don’t think the Supreme Court can be run by any remote control in any part of earth, whether it by political power or economic power… We are worried as judges what is happening here. Time has some to tell the rich and powerful of this country – you cannot run this court.”

On Wednesday, Bains had claimed that he was offered money to take up the case of a former junior court assistant, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against the CJI, and to organise a press conference to make the matter public.

The court met the chiefs of the CBI, Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police and said the charges were “highly sensitive”, “if true were very serious” and will need further investigation.

On April 20, CJI Gogoi had convened an “extraordinary” sitting of the court following reports about sexual harassment allegations levelled by a former woman staffer against him. He had then termed the charges as unbelievable and an attempt by a “bigger force to undermine the independence of the judiciary and deactivate the office of the CJI”.

