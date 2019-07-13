CJI Ranjan Gogoi calls for more CSR spending for social justice

At the second annual Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture on Friday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi called for increased CSR spending to promote social justice in the country.

“It would be a narrow reading of the Constitution to say that only the state has to look into issues of social justice. It is a fundamental duty of all citizens,” he said. He identified juvenile justice and education of girls as two key areas where CSR intervention would yield results.

The lecture was organised by Assocham India on the theme “Social Justice and Corporate Social Responsibility”. The CJI also released a special publication on the life of the former president.

The first edition of the lecture was delivered in August last year by then CJI Dipak Misra.