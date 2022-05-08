Saddened to witness rising violence against doctors: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said he was “extremely saddened to witness rising violence against doctors”.

Speaking at a book release in New Delhi, the CJI pointed out that “several false cases are being lodged against upright and hardworking doctors” and that “they need a better and more secure working environment”. He said that “this is where professional medical associations assume great significance” and advised them “to be proactive in highlighting the demands”.

Speaking after releasing the book titled ‘Atlas of Breast Elastography and Ultrasound Guided Fine Needle Cytology’, the CJI said that the doctors’ profession “perhaps is the only profession which follows Gandhiji’s principle – service to man is service to God”.

Congratulating the authors, CJI Ramana also touched upon the aspect of women’s health. Pointing out that women constitute 50 per cent of the population, he said it was therefore necessary that “their health must find equal attention and reflection in our society and policies”.

“But several socio-cultural factors prevent women from getting the best possible attention on health. Women often end up taking care of others. However, when it comes to their own health, it is often suppressed and ignored. This adds on to existing issues”, the CJI said adding “it is high time to change the attitude surrounding women’s health”.

Pointing out that breast cancer is becoming one of the leading causes of concern in society, he said that considering its socio-economic implications, the disease can be a curse for the entire family.

The CJI stressed the need to generate more awareness on the subject. “It is very important to educate young minds about reproductive health. A start should be made at schools”, he said.

He added that if the disease is to be tackled effectively, the government has to step in in a big way and give a boost to medical infrastructure and research.