CJI Ramana underlines need for India-specific studies on diabetes

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday stressed the need for India-specific studies targeting the local population for developing appropriate protocols for the treatment of diabetes and called for standardising permissible blood sugar levels.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Ahuja Bajaj Symposium on Diabetes, the CJI said that though diabetes has been around for ages, it took the Covid-19 pandemic to reveal its deadly impact as it is one of the main comorbidities which has claimed millions of lives across the globe.

The CJI said the impact of diabetes on Indians must be looked at and added “though abundant literature is available on this issue, unfortunately, most of it is based on western studies. Therefore, it is imperative to conduct India-specific studies targeting the Indian population which shall help in development of appropriate treatment protocols”.

CJI Ramana said it is a myth that the disease only affects the rich. “In the last two decades, a paradigm shift has been seen, with respect to the number of affected persons – from urban to rural areas. Due to lack of access to affordable healthcare and awareness, most of the cases go undetected for the longest amount of time. But the reality is that this disease affects people across all classes and age groups.”

He added it is unfortunate that we are still unable to standardise permissible blood sugar levels. “There is a lot of confusion due to different standards applied in different countries during different times. We must at least try to standardise the parameters within our country”.

The CJI also underlined the need for state support for diabetic care, pointing out that given the financial drain it can cause to the poor in their lifetime, the human cost is immense and the economic cost to the nation immeasurable.

“Therefore, it is essential that the state provides support and subsidy for diabetic care. The government also needs to train and introduce more healthcare professionals to deal with this problem”.

Stating that he was happy when Indian scientists and researchers came up with a Covid vaccine within a few months, the CJI said “but unfortunately we are nowhere near to finding a permanent cure for diabetes” and added “my only wish is that a cure is found. For this, scientists and researchers have to give full attention to this aspect.”