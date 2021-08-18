‘SC losing an important voice’: CJI Ramana on the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha

The Supreme Court is losing an “important voice” with the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said Wednesday calling the outgoing judge someone “who talks less but is very insightful”.

“Brother Sinha is known by the Bar and Bench for his straightforward and candid approach. He will always be remembered as a fair Judge- one who talks less but is very insightful… Personally, I am left feeling quite saddened by his retirement. We are losing an important voice and a valued colleague”, the CJI said sitting with Justice Sinha on the ceremonial bench on what was the latter’s last working day. It is customary for the outgoing judge to sit with the CJI on the day of retirement.

Also Read | 3 women judges among nine names cleared by Collegium for SC

He said Justice Sinha’s knowledge and wisdom are writ large in all his judgments and that the qualities he admired most in him are his humility and simplicity. “He never makes anyone feel less or unworthy,” the CJI said.

On the occasion, the CJI also gave vent to his anguish over what he said were “speculations” in the media about the Supreme Court Collegium clearing nine names for appointment to the top court and said he was “extremely upset about it”.

“On this occasion, I want to take the liberty to express my concern about certain speculations and reports in the media. You are all aware we need to appoint judges to this court. The process is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process,” the CJI said.

“As an institution, we hold the freedom of media and the rights of individuals in high esteem. Today’s reflection in some sections of the media, pending the process, even before formalising the resolution is counter-productive. There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it,” the CJI added.

The CJI placed on record a “tremendous amount of maturity and responsibility” displayed by a majority of the senior journalists and media houses in showing restraint and not speculating on such a serious matter. He added that such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general. “You are part of our system. I expect all the stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution”.