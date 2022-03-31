CJI Ramana launches ‘FASTER’ software to transmit court orders swiftly

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Thursday launched a software that would enable electronic communication of court orders thereby reducing the time that prisons and other authorities have to spend waiting for them.

The CJI said that software Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) will enable the communication of authenticated bail orders swiftly while also ensuring privacy and security.

The CJI pointed out that the court had thought about the concept after coming across a newspaper article. “We took up a suo motu case thereafter and then roped in Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and others. Orders passed by the Supreme Court and other High Courts have to be transmitted safely without tinkering by third parties,” he said.

A bench headed by the CJI hit upon the idea last July after it took up suo motu cognisance of a matter regarding delayed release of prisoners ever after the grant of bail. The court directed the Supreme Court secretary-general to submit a proposal suggesting the modalities to implement the FASTER system.

The CJI explained that 73 nodal officers have been nominated at the level of high courts to oversee the implementation. A judicial communication network and 1,887 secure-pathway email IDs have been established and communication would be restricted to these channels, he added.