CJI Ramana: 126 vacancies filled in under a year, 50 more expected soon

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday called upon chief justices of high courts that are “still having number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest” and said 50 vacancies are expected to be filled soon.

“I am happy to note that the response from some of the high courts has been extremely encouraging,” he said, noting that 126 vacancies were filled in less than a year and that “we are expecting 50 more appointments”. In his welcome address at the 39th Chief Justices’ Conference in New Delhi on Friday, he recalled that one of his first communications after taking over as CJI “was about the filling up of vacancies” and “to expedite the process of recommending names to high courts, with an emphasis on social diversity”.

The CJI said that despite the Covid-19 situation and lockdown, the judiciary did its best to promote access to justice. “When I assumed this office towards the end of April last year, we were in the midst of a most devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic. We had little respite for a few weeks and were again struck by the third wave towards the end of 2021. We all went through trying times. Yet, because of the grit and determination displayed by all of you, we could make sure that the functioning of the constitutional courts is not derailed,” he said.

“Administratively, it was a big challenge. We had to struggle to take care of colleagues, officers and staff of registries, advocates and litigants. At the same time, we could evolve stable online systems to make sure that the functioning of courts is not adversely affected. We did our best to promote access to justice. We have even managed to introduce an innovative FASTER system in the Supreme Court during this period,” CJI Ramana explained. FASTER (Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records) is a digital platform to communicate interim orders, stay orders, bail orders and so on of the Supreme Court to the authorities concerned through a secured electronic communication channel.

“On the judicial side, courts across the country have offered huge respite to the people who were struggling to survive the pandemic,” he pointed out.

Besides taking stock of the progress made in resolutions adopted in the last such conference in 2016, Friday’s event will also discuss issues like strengthening of IT infrastructure and connectivity at all court complexes pan-India on priority basis, human resources/personnel policy and the needs of district courts, infrastructure and capacity building, the CJI said.

It will also have discussions on institutionalising the mechanism for augmenting and creating state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure, institutional and legal reforms, appointment of high court judges, their emoluments and augmenting their post-retirement benefits.