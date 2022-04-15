CJI at Partition Museum: Peace only through unity

Recalling the horrors inflicted by the divide and rule policies of the colonial forces that ruled India, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said the country “must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness”.

The CJI made the comments in the visitors book of the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

“This museum remind us of our tragic past and warns us against divisions of all kinds,” the CJI wrote.

“It portrays vividly the losses suffered by mankind on an unprecedented scale due to the divide and rule policy of colonial powers. This dark chapter in our history should serve as a lesson to mankind. We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness. Only through unity can we achieve peace and progress.”

On a day-long tour of Punjab, CJI Ramana also visited ‘Zero Point’ at the India-Pakistan border, the first sitting CJI to do so. He was accompanied by wife, Sivanala, and other family members.

Besides paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, the CJI also visited Jalianwala Bagh. He said the site “manifests the strength and resilience of the people of this country”.

“This serene garden is symbolic of the great sacrifice made in the face of tyranny. It serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom, which we must always cherish and protect,” he wrote in the visitors book.

CJI Ramana also paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at Town Hall, Amritsar.

He greeted the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and wished the people of Punjab peace and prosperity. “My good

wishes for Baisakhi. I am very happy today, my lifetime dream came true as my family members and I reached the Golden Temple. I thank the managing committee,” Justice Ramana said.