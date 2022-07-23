CJI NV Ramana: ‘Media running kangaroo courts… taking democracy backwards’

July 23, 2022 12:47:18 pm
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday, while listing issues facing the present-day judiciary, said that several media organisations in the country were running “kangaroo courts… on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide on”.
Addressing an event at the National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi, the CJI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of the democracy.”
He added that the media was taking the democracy backwards by overstepping and breaching their responsibilities. “Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability.”
Speaking about the increase in physical attacks on judges, Ramana asserted that while politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and other public representatives were often provided with security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs, “ironically, judges are not extended similar protection”.
“These days, we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges… Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have been convicted, without Any security or assurance of safety,” he said while delivering a speech at the National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi, ANI reported.
The CJI also pointed out that the biggest challenge before the current day judiciary was “prioritising matters for adjudication”. “The judges can’t turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts and burdens,” he was quoted as saying.
Ramana added that non-filling up of judicial vacancies and not improving the infrastructure were the main reasons for pendency of cases in the country.
