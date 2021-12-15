Investigative journalism vanishing in Indian media, says CJI N V Ramana

The concept of investigative journalism is vanishing in the Indian media landscape, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Wednesday.

In virtual book launch function, he said newspapers earlier used to expose scandals creating ripples in society and there are hardly any such explosive stories nowadays.

“I am taking the liberty to share a few thoughts of the present-day media. The concept of investigative journalism is unfortunately vanishing from the media canvas. It is true at least in the Indian context,” Justice Ramana said.

“When we were growing up, we eagerly (used to ) look forward to newspapers exposing big scandals. The newspapers never disappointed us in those days. In the past, we had witnessed newspaper reports on big scandals and misconduct creating waves leading to serious consequences. Barring one or two, I do not recall any story of such magnitude,” he further said.

The collective failures of individuals and institutions need to be highlighted by the media, he said.

Media needs to make the people aware of the deficiencies in the system, justice Ramana added.

Speaking about the book “Blood Sanders” written by city-based journalist U Sudhakar Reddy, he said Red Sander trees which mostly grow in Seshachalam forest area of Andhra Pradesh need to be protected.