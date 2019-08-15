CJI-led bench to hear pleas against curbs, Presidential order in Jammu and Kashmir

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will on Friday hear the petition challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and another petition filed by the Kashmir Times editor that seeks removal of restrictions on the media in the region.

A special three-judge bench comprising the CJI, Justices S A Bobde and Abdul Nazeer will on Friday hear the separate petitions filed by Advocate M L Sharma and Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Jamwal Bhasin, respectively.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi had directed advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Bhasin, to hand over a memo to the Supreme Court registry for urgent listing of her plea.

The directions by bench headed by Justice Mishra had come while hearing the petition filed by Tehseen Poonawala, seeking lifting of prohibitory orders, release of political leaders and restoration of communication services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench had on Tuesday declined to pass any order on a plea seeking relaxation of the restrictions on communication facilities.