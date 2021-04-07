CJI launches top court’s AI-driven research portal

The CJI said that AI is to the intellect, what muscle memory is to the mind.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) portal SUPACE, designed to make research easier for judges, thereby easing their workload.

A pet project of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court’s Efficiency (SUPACE) is a tool that collects relevant facts and laws and makes them available to a judge.

Launching the portal, CJI Bobde said though some interpret AI as automated decision making, the Supreme Court’s system is not designed to take decisions, but only to process facts and to make them available to judges looking for an input for a decision.

“This is where we are going to stop using it – after it has given all the information and analysed all the examples,” Bobde said, adding “We are not going to let it spill over to decision making”.