CJI responds to girl who wrote to him about court intervention in Covid-19 oxygen crisis

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana took out time from his busy schedule to reply to a letter from a fifth standard girl student from Kerala, who lauded the court for its interventions in Covid-19 oxygen shortage and death matters.

Lidwina Joseph, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrissur district had written to the CJI last month with a colour drawing depicting the discharge of duties by the court where the Judge is seen smashing the Corona Virus with gavel. Tricolour, Lion Capital and a portrait of the father of the nation Gandhiji completed the drawing.

She said she had read newspaper reports and “was much worried about the deaths at Delhi and other parts of country due to Corona. From the newspaper I understood that your honourable court have intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in fight against Covid-19. I am happy and feel proud your honourable court have moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court have initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and death rate in our country especially in Delhi. I thank you your Honour for this. Now I feel very proud and happy”.

CJI Ramana in his reply complemented the “heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work” and said he is “really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well being of people in the wake of pandemic”.

The CJI added “I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building”.

The CJI also sent her a signed copy of the Constitution.