CJI for physical hearings in Supreme Court soon

Chief Justice S A Bobde Monday asked the Secretary General of Supreme Court to get technical issues that were preventing resumption of physical hearing solved at the earliest so that the court can go back to physical mode starting March, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said in a statement.

“After deliberations, it was decided that there shall be a hybrid system of hearing till the pandemic period is over…” it stated. The BCI said that at a meeting held Monday with representatives of the Bar, the CJI made it clear that SC judges also want open court hearings to resume, but there are some technical and medical issues which the Registry is trying to sort out and solve, and “therefore, it will be done gradually”.