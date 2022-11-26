CJI Chandrachud on Constitution Day: ‘Judges must reflect on securing constitutional values to all’

An institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically and the judges in India, ranging from the district court to the Supreme Court, must reflect upon securing the constitutional vision of ensuring liberty, equality and fraternity to all, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, the CJI was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying: “Story of the Indian Constitution is not the story of legal text but a story of human struggle and sacrifice, a story of undoing injustice for the marginalised, the woman, the Dalits and the disabled. The first wave of resistance against the colonial power came from the indigenous communities of India. The Constitution is a social contract between those in power historically and the marginalised who sought to govern themselves.”

Stating that the Indian judiciary has been at the forefront of protecting the marginalised sections of the society, DY Chandrachud said, “It is important to tap into the rich experience of all members of the judiciary and that is why, it is important that marginalized community and women in the legal profession are enhanced. The Indian judiciary has been at the forefront of protecting the marginalized.”

He added: “We have to make sure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone. The Indian judiciary is adopting methods and technologies to do the same.”

Elaborating on this, the CJI explained that although the Supreme Court is located at Tilak Marg in New Delhi, virtual access has made it possible for lawyers from across the nation to argue cases from their native places. “Adoption of technology in listing of cases and court hearings will help to weed out institutional flaws, such as delay in listing and hearing and is removed from our vocabularies. NJDG is a repository of 77 lakh HC judgments which is available free of cost,” he added.

The Constitution Day has been celebrated since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.