CJI Dipak Misra slams critics of judiciary, says ‘to attack and destroy a system is quite easy’

Taking on the critics of judiciary both inside and outside, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday said “to criticise, attack and destroy a system is quite easy” but “what is difficult and challenging is to transform it into a performing one”.

“For this, one has to transcend one’s personal ambitions and grievances. Rather constructive steps need to be taken with positive mindset of reform, no matter howsoever small”, he said while addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Supreme Court.

He said “concrete reforms must be undertaken with rationality, maturity, responsibility and composure” and that “it is necessary to be productive instead of being counter-productive”.

The CJI also rued that some lawyers sometimes advance arguments “for some other reason”. Though the judges listen to them, “everyone should remember it’s essential that one should work hard in silence and utmost sincerity and his words shall make the noise”, the CJI said.

He added that there may be some elements who may endeavour to weaken the institution. “But we refuse, you and I altogether, to succumb to them…We have to serve the lady of justice, the queen of justice. She holds the scales of justice symbolising that the act of delivering and imparting justice has to be balanced as far as possible and that is the basic essence of justice. Anyone who tries to create any kind of dent in that balance is hurting the queen of justice. And when queen of justice sheds tears, possibly all of us will shed tears”, the CJI sought to remind.

The comments assume significance as it comes in the wake of complaints about some lawyers openly criticising judges and judiciary in talk shows and through other medium.

Speaking before him, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh said he was disturbed by news reports about comments made during hearings and urged both the bench and lawyers to refrain from making unnecessary oral observations.

He said though the judiciary has always ensured the separation of powers remains intact, “but our experience is that in the day to say functioning of the court, this line is getting a little blurred”.

He said “we have to realise as an institution that this is the only institution where decision making is done in front of the open eyes, in front of the media. Every word spoken in court is reported in the media. And unfortunately, the words spoken cannot be erased or expunged by the Judicial order passed later. I feel as an institution we need to introspect that we do not pass any oral observations in court proceedings, both from the bench side and from the lawyers side.”

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who spoke on the occasion flagged the issue of frivolous PILs.

PILs were “respected” and “accepted”, Prasad said adding the “judiciary must intervene to set things right” where there was “deprivation of the rights of the poor, the marginalised, abuse of power for nepotism it personal purposes, or downright corruption by executive heads, political or bureaucratic”.

He added that “while I notice width satisfaction that the Supreme Court is imposing a lot of cost on fly by night PILs, but there need to have some kind of audit, some kind of understanding the larger perspective of PIL is not lost”.

Calling for maintaining the delicate balance of powers among the various arms of the state, he said “founding fathers always wanted governance must be left to those elected by the people to govern India.”

