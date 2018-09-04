CJI Dipak Misra recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor

Justice Ranjan Gogoi at an event in New Delhi. Gogoi is set to be the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Ranjan Gogoi at an event in New Delhi. Gogoi is set to be the next Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has written to the government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. As per convention, the outgoing Chief Justice sends the recommendation for his successor to the government 30 days before he is to demit office so that the Chief Justice-designate is named well in time. CJI Misra leaves office on October 2.

The Union Law Ministry had last week written to the Chief Justice requesting him to recommend the name of his successor. According to the Memorandum of Procedure that governs the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office”. Under this process, after receipt of the recommendation of the CJI, the law minister puts it before the Prime Minister who advises the President in the matter of appointment. “Whenever there is any doubt about the fitness of the senior-most Judge to hold the office of the Chief Justice of India, consultation with other Judges… would be made for appointment of the next Chief Justice of India,” the document states. If the recommendation is cleared by the Central government, Justice Gogoi will be administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 3.

Justice Gogoi was one of the four Supreme Court judges who was part of the unprecedented press conference in January this year, raising concerns about the administration in the apex court, saying it was “not in order”. The other three judges were — Justice J Chelameswar (now retired), Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

