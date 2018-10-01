CJI Dipak Misra farewell speech: I don’t judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective

“Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind-boggling number of cases,” Justice Misra said. “Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind-boggling number of cases,” Justice Misra said.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday said that the Indian judiciary is the “most robust institution” in the world and young lawyers were assets having potential to develop the jurisprudence.

“Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind-boggling number of cases,” Justice Misra, who will retire as the CJI Tuesday, said while speaking at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association,

“Justice must have human face and human approach,” CJI Misra said.

He began his address saying that “history can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don’t judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective”.

“In my whole career as a judge, I never dissociated myself from the lady of equity,” Justice Misra said. “I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction, he added.

Speaking earlier at the event, Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, heaped praise on Justice Misra saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties and cited his recent verdicts against mob lycnhing, honour killings and decriminalising Section 377.

Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.

He said “if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other”, and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.

“We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives. So what is it that unites us. Without doubt, it is Constitution,” Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.

Let Constitutional morality prevail, he added.

