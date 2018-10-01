Dipak Misra farewell LIVE: Outgoing CJI addresses Supreme Court Bar Association event

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is delivering his farewell address on Monday evening at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
Chief Justice of India-designate Ranjan Gogoi, who will take over Misra from October 3, is among the Supreme Court judges present at the event. The event was also be attended by Attorney General of India K K Venugopal and senior advocates.
On his last working day, CJI Misra held court with his successor Gogoi and Justice A M Khanwilkar. At the fag end of the court proceedings, a lawyer broke into a Bollywood song to wish Misra a long life. The CJI, in his inimitable style, stopped the lawyer from singing and said he was “responding from the heart” but will speak from his mind in the evening.
In the last two weeks, CJI Misra had delivered a series of key verdicts including the one on Aadhaar and decriminalising homosexuality.
Truth has no colour, it is not as it is made to appear, says CJI Misra.
I must tell you that justice must have a human face and human division: CJI Misra.
Young members of the Bar enlighten our vision. I am of the view that while experience of Bar is to be respected, the wisdom of youth also needs to be appreciated: Misra.
I do not judge people by history, I judge people by their activities and perspectives: Dipak Misra.
What we should we wear, eat, believe etc are issues which cut and divide us. So what is it that unites us. Without doubt, it is Constitution: CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi.
Let Constitutional morality prevail. This is the true patriotism to the Constitution, he adds.
Justice Gogoi showers praise on outgoing CJI Dipak Misra. Says his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties. He cites Misra's judgments against mob lynching, abolition of section 377, honour killings and privacy judgment
We should not start attacking our judges on the basis of conjectures for then there will be real danger to democracy, says SCBA president Vikas Singh
CJI Dipak Misra is a man of impeccable character and a good human being, Singh adds.
Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh says CJI Misra “became of victim of certain circumstances. The bar instead of supporting the cause of Justices, some of us tried to use that unfortunate circumstance to the detriment of this institution...”.
He recounts developments in SC in the wake of the furore over MCI orders by SC. Says he was counsel for MCI but no one cared to take his view. He then wrote an open letter to judges and media to ensure people’s faith in the institution remains intact.
Salaries of judges should be doubled or tripled if we want good judges, says AG Venugopal. He adds that he is glad that CJI-designate Rajan Gogoi said he will try to deal with the pendency of cases issue.
Attorney General of India K K Venugopal, addressing the gathering, says the number of judgments written by CJI Misra in the last week of his tenure is perhaps a record. CJI Misra has been called 'gender warrior' by some papers for dealing with gender issues, says AG Venugopal.
He adds that he doesn't agree that judges should not accept new positions after their retirement. Years and years of experience would be thrown away one fine day by that, he says. "If judges do not take up post-retirement jobs who will man the tribunals."
Supreme Court Bar Association vice president Sukumar Pattjoshi delivers the welcome address.
"Your pleasant disposition and smile made life easier for the Bar. Your unique approach helped resolves frictions between Bar members," says Sukumar Pattjoshi.
CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi arrives. Senior advocates and other Supreme Court judges are in attendance.