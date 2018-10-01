Dipak Misra farewell LIVE: Outgoing CJI addresses Supreme Court Bar Association event

Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra will be speaking at his farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra will be speaking at his farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is delivering his farewell address on Monday evening at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Chief Justice of India-designate Ranjan Gogoi, who will take over Misra from October 3, is among the Supreme Court judges present at the event. The event was also be attended by Attorney General of India K K Venugopal and senior advocates.

On his last working day, CJI Misra held court with his successor Gogoi and Justice A M Khanwilkar. At the fag end of the court proceedings, a lawyer broke into a Bollywood song to wish Misra a long life. The CJI, in his inimitable style, stopped the lawyer from singing and said he was “responding from the heart” but will speak from his mind in the evening.

In the last two weeks, CJI Misra had delivered a series of key verdicts including the one on Aadhaar and decriminalising homosexuality.