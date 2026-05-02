CJI declares Sikkim to be first paperless state judiciary in country

CJI Surya Kant said digital reform is not a matter of theory, but a practical necessity for sustaining the rule of law

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said integrating technology into judicial processes dismantles geographical barriers to help litigants overcome problems of terrain, finance and distance.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Conclave on Technology and Judicial Education here, the CJI also said the Indian legal landscape has moved away from the era of the paper trail, where vital records languished in physical storage, to a vibrant digital ecosystem.

He also declared Sikkim to be the first paperless state judiciary in the nation. “When we speak of integrating technology into judicial processes across the country, we are, in effect, addressing the dismantling of geographical constraints, whether they arise from difficult terrain, financial barriers, or sheer distance,” he said. The journey to a courtroom was often measured as a test of endurance, the Chief Justice of India said.