Tuesday, July 17, 2018
  • ‘Horrendous cases of mobocracy’: CJI condemns mob lynchings, asks Parliament to make new law

Lynchings: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said "no citizen can take law into their own hands. In case of fear and anarchy, the state has to act positively. Violence can't be allowed."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 11:04:28 am
A bench of CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave a series of directions to deal with cases of lynchings.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked Parliament to create a new penal provision to deal with cases of lynching across the country saying ‘mobocracy can’t take over’ and that law and order is the government’s responsibility.

A bench of CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave a series of directions to deal with cases of lynchings. The court sought a compliance report from centre and states. The top court called lynching incidents ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’.

“No one can take the law into their hands. No one can become law unto themselves. Recurring pattern of violence cannot be allowed to be the new norm,” the bench said. The top court fixed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

More details are awaited.

