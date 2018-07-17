‘Horrendous cases of mobocracy’: CJI condemns mob lynchings, asks Parliament to make new law

A bench of CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave a series of directions to deal with cases of lynchings. A bench of CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave a series of directions to deal with cases of lynchings.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked Parliament to create a new penal provision to deal with cases of lynching across the country saying ‘mobocracy can’t take over’ and that law and order is the government’s responsibility.

A bench of CJI Dipak and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud gave a series of directions to deal with cases of lynchings. The court sought a compliance report from centre and states. The top court called lynching incidents ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’.

“No one can take the law into their hands. No one can become law unto themselves. Recurring pattern of violence cannot be allowed to be the new norm,” the bench said. The top court fixed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd