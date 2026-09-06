CJI: BRICS forum is a modern fabric woven with traditional threads

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday described the Supreme Court-hosted BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum as a modern fabric woven with traditional threads, with a shared quest to seek solutions that serve humanity and envision a world where law can guide the river of development towards the ocean of shared prosperity.
Delivering the welcome address on Day 2 of the Forum, attended by chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from the BRICS member states and partner countries, CJI Kant said, “We are not merely a collection of jurisdictions, we are a fellowship of judicial minds, bound together by the shared belief that the enduring values of justice can meet the dynamic challenges of our time.”
Addressing the delegates, he said as guardians of constitutional principles and interpreters of their countries’ highest ideals, they have gathered here to inscribe a new chapter in the chronicles of international legal cooperation — one where the legacy of hallowed wisdom will meet the promise of modern law.
“The BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum, in its essence, is a modern fabric woven with traditional threads…,” according to CJI Kant.