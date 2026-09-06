CJI: BRICS forum is a modern fabric woven with traditional threads

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday described the Supreme Court-hosted BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum as a modern fabric woven with traditional threads, with a shared quest to seek solutions that serve humanity and envision a world where law can guide the river of development towards the ocean of shared prosperity.

Delivering the welcome address on Day 2 of the Forum, attended by chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from the BRICS member states and partner countries, CJI Kant said, “We are not merely a collection of jurisdictions, we are a fellowship of judicial minds, bound together by the shared belief that the enduring values of justice can meet the dynamic challenges of our time.”