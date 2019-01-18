CJI advice to Prashant Bhushan: Be positive, world will be a better place

CHIEF JUSTICE of India Ranjan Gogoi had some words of advice for Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday — look at things from a positive point of view, and the world will be a better place. The comments came during the hearing on the appointment of Lokpal, as Bhushan insisted that the government should make public the names shortlisted by the search committee.

While the bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul, asked the committee to complete its work by February-end and directed the government to provide all help to it, Bhushan stuck to his demand.

The CJI then intervened and asked: “Mr Bhushan, why do you want us to pass unnecessary orders… We have asked the search committee to complete work by February-end. When they will give the list, we will give it to you… What is the reason to assume that the committee headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge and comprising eminent persons will not take an appropriate decision.”

As Bhushan continued to argue, CJI Gogoi remarked, with a smile: “Don’t look at things from a negative point of view. Look at things from a positive point. The world will be a better place to live in. So try it from tomorrow.”

And, amid laughter in the courtroom, the CJI continued: “I’m sure you want to make the world a better place to live in. One way to do this is to look at things positively.”

Bhushan replied that the search committee must have some parameters for making the selection, but these were not known. The CJI then said, “Mr Bhushan, you know everything that’s happening in the country.”

And then, apparently referring to the reporters present in the courtroom, he said: “They are all going to write about you tomorrow.”

There was more laughter, and Bhushan too joined in.