Civilian killings in Pulwama: March to Army Cantt foiled

The authorities Monday foiled a march called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) towards Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Army cantonment to protest against the death of seven civilians when security forces opened fire in Pulwama Saturday.

Advertising

Police imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar city and put curbs on traffic movement near the cantonment area. The BB cantonment is the headquarters of Army’s 15 Corps.

The JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, had on Saturday declared three-day mourning and shutdown across Kashmir. They had asked people to march towards Badami Bagh Monday. The Army had urged people “not to pay heed to the misleading call” by the JRL.

On Monday, the police sealed all roads near BB cantonment and imposed restrictions in areas under six police stations in Srinagar city. Restrictions were imposed in Pulwama as well. JRL leaders who tried to march towards BB Cant were detained.

Advertising

Farooq was detained and placed under house arrest. “House arrested again after being detained by police as I defy detention. After indiscriminate killings, barricading all modes of protest, grieving and mourning, Indian Forces issue a statement stating ‘Indian army is always with the people of Kashmir’…” Mirwaiz tweeted.

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was also detained with his associates from Maisuma area, following which clashes took place. For the second consecutive day Monday, the Kashmir valley observed a shutdown.