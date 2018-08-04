Follow Us:
Saturday, August 04, 2018
Civilian killed in ‘firing incident’ in J-K’s Shopian

Bilal Ahmad Khan was hit by a bullet at Ganovpora in Shopian district after the funeral prayers of a local militant, who was among the four ultras killed in a gun battle with security forces at Kiloora during an overnight operation

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: August 4, 2018 4:51:07 pm
Shopian encounter, Jammu and Kashmir, J-K, Jaish-e-Mohammad, JeM militants killed, India news, Indian Express news Locals alleged that Khan was hit by bullets fired by army personnel in response to stone-pelting by protestors.

A civilian was killed in a “firing incident” in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Bilal Ahmad Khan was hit by a bullet at Ganovpora in Shopian district after the funeral prayers of a local militant, who was among the four ultras killed in a gun battle with security forces at Kiloora during an overnight operation, a police official said. Khan later succumbed to injuries. he added.

Locals alleged that Khan was hit by bullets fired by army personnel in response to stone-pelting by protestors. A defence spokesman said the details of the incident are being ascertained and an official statement will be released soon.

