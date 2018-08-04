Civilian killed in ‘firing incident’ in J-K’s Shopian

A civilian was killed in a “firing incident” in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
Bilal Ahmad Khan was hit by a bullet at Ganovpora in Shopian district after the funeral prayers of a local militant, who was among the four ultras killed in a gun battle with security forces at Kiloora during an overnight operation, a police official said. Khan later succumbed to injuries. he added.
Locals alleged that Khan was hit by bullets fired by army personnel in response to stone-pelting by protestors. A defence spokesman said the details of the incident are being ascertained and an official statement will be released soon.
