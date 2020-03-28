Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
Civilian killed by militants in J&K

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: March 28, 2020 2:30:05 am
j&k, j&k militant hideout, military operation, j&k police, militant hideout busted, arms and ammunition, j&k news, indian express J&K: Exchange of fire between militants, security forces in Kulgam

A civilian was killed by militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening, the police said. A police spokesperson said militants fired at Mehraj Din Bhat injuring him. “Today at about 8:45pm Kulgam police received information about a terror crime incident in Redwani area of District Kulgam. Senior police officers reached the spot,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Bhat was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The area was cordoned off after the incident.

