Civilian killed by militants in J&K

A civilian was killed by militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening, the police said. A police spokesperson said militants fired at Mehraj Din Bhat injuring him. “Today at about 8:45pm Kulgam police received information about a terror crime incident in Redwani area of District Kulgam. Senior police officers reached the spot,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Bhat was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The area was cordoned off after the incident.

