Civilian injured in mortar shelling along LOC in J&K’s Poonch

A civilian was injured Thursday as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identifying the injured as Nissar Ali of Qasba village, sources said that he sustained splinter injuries when a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops from across the LoC fell near his house.

According to PROF Defence, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortar in Shahpur, Qasba and Kirni sectors around 11 am.

