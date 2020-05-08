Civilian injured in clashes after Pulwama gunfight dies

A health department official in Pulwama said Wani was brought to Tahab PHC. “He had bullet injuries and was declared brought dead,” the official said. (File Photo) A health department official in Pulwama said Wani was brought to Tahab PHC. “He had bullet injuries and was declared brought dead,” the official said. (File Photo)

A civilian died of bullet injuries sustained during clashes following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama district.

He was identified as Jehangir Yusuf Wani, a resident of Uthmulla in Pulwama.

A health department official in Pulwama said Wani was brought to Tahab PHC. “He had bullet injuries and was declared brought dead,” the official said.

A senior police officer in Shopian, under which the area falls, said inquest proceedings have been initiated. “We are investigating where he died,” said the officer. Clashes erupted Wednesday after word spread that Naikoo has been trapped by security forces. At least 16 people were injured.

