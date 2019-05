A civilian was injured after suspected militants shot at him in South Kashmir’s Tral Thursday evening. The man, identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is a resident of Kuchmulla area in Tral.

Advertising

“He has sustained injuries and has been evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. He is stated to be stable,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of this attack.