J&K: Civilian dies in Shopian; militant escapes during Kulgam face-off

A civilian died after sustaining bullet injuries and 30 others were injured on Wednesday during clashes between protesters and security forces at Pinjoora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Clashes erupted after security forces launched an operation following inputs about presence of militants.

An encounter was underway in Pinjoora area at the time of going to press. “Exchange of fire between securityforces & terrorists in Shopian. Area under cordon,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

The slain civilian was identified as Badrahama resident Sajad Ahmad (in his 20s), who was declared brought dead at the Pulwama district hospital.

Meanwhile, a large group marched to an encounter site in Mohammadpora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam, helping at least one militant escape during an operation on Wednesday.

J&K police officers said the militant escaped at the start of the operation and security personnel left the spot after failing to find any militant’s body. However, locals claimed that militants escaped as security forces withdrew from the spot.

The encounter began around 4 am when militants hiding inside a house opened fire, according to J&K police officials.

Kulgam SP Gurinderpal Singh said one militant fired at the security forces from inside the house. “We saw one militant there, but we cannot say how many were there,” he said.

Sources said security forces had inputs about the presence of three militants.

“We withdrew from the area after conducting a thorough search. The operation was called off after search parties couldn’t find the body of any militant. We came out because we had nothing to do there,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

However, local residents in Mohammadpora said villagers marched towards the encounter site and clashed with security personnel, forcing them to withdraw. As the security forces withdrew from the area, locals said hundreds of villagers reached the house and rescued a militant. “Locals found one militant,” claimed a villager.

The house where he was hiding was razed. More than 50 civilians were injured in the clashes between stone-throwing youth and security forces.

Kulgam Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Fazil Kochak said at least 50 of the injured were brought to hospitals in the district. “We referred 15 of the injured to the district hospital and from there patients were shifted to Srinagar. Rest of the patients were discharged,” he said.

“We received nine patients with pellet injuries today at the hospital. One of them is critical,” said Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent of the SMHS in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Shopian district hospital’s medical superintendent G M Bhat said, “We received more than 30 patients at the district hospital today. Seven of them were referred to Srinagar hospital.”