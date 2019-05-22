Civilian curbs on J&K highway to be lifted next week

The J&K Governor’s administration on Tuesday said that it has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway with effect from May 27.

“Following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces’ convoys, the Governor has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the National Highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from Monday,” the administration said in an official release. “After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration, in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor directed there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44.”

The order means that traffic restrictions would be observed for the last time this Sunday. In April, the J&K administration had issued an order prohibiting the movement of civilian traffic from Udhampur to Baramulla twice a week — on Sundays and Wednesdays — to facilitate the safe movement of convoys of Army and paramilitary forces.

The decision was taken after the Pulwama attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus, leaving 40 dead. As the order triggered anger in the Valley, the administration modified it partially, lifting ban on movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of the highway. In a subsequent order, the administration withdrew the restriction on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch on Wednesdays. The curbs have now been completely lifted.

“These restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack,” the official release said. “The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections. In order to facilitate safe and secure movement … the government had imposed a prohibition…”