Civil society organisation ‘Pratham’ to get Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021

Pratham, a civil society organisation, has been awarded the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for the year 2021.

Set up in 1995 in Mumbai by Dr Madhav Chavan and Farida Lambay, Pratham is dedicated to improving the quality of education for underprivileged children in India and across the world.

We are honoured to share that the International Jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development, chaired by the former Chief Justice of India, Justice T. S. Thakur, has announced the award of the Prize for 2021 to @Pratham_India pic.twitter.com/JGvzHgn5LI — Pratham Education Foundation (@Pratham_India) November 19, 2021

The organisation started its work in the Mumbai slums, setting up community-based pre-schools. Its outreach in India has now expanded to an average 1 million children directly and 5 million through government partnerships annually.

Its Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), based on surveying 6 lakh rural Indian children, is now used as a model to assess education outcomes and learning deficiencies in 14 countries.

The Pratham team, in a tweet, thanked the jury and all their supporters across the globe for recognising their work.

The Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 was conferred on renowned naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.