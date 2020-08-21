Civil Defence Directorate, Mumbai University launch disaster management course for civilians

The course will commence from September 2020 and focus on practical training rather than theoretical lecturing (File)

The Civil Defence Directorate and Mumbai University have decided to jointly launch a one year diploma course in disaster management at the Civil Defence Staff College in Mumbai. The post-graduate programme aims to provide practical training in dealing with emergencies such as an earthquake or a Covid-19 pandemic.

The course will commence from September 2020 and focus on practical training rather than theoretical lecturing. The participants will be exposed to the workings of the fire brigade, bomb detection and defusal squads, the meteorological department and will visit flood-prone areas, among other such places.

“For the past 50 years, the Civil Defence Force has been providing emergency help during national and international calamities. With an aim to train persons and provide them employment opportunities, we have decided to start this course. Most such courses are conducted online by institutes without any practical exposure. This will be the first-of-its-kind course in Maharashtra,” said an official.

Information about the course can be obtained at dgfscdhg.gov.in.

