Civil courts competent to award maintenance to spouses of defence personnel, not the Army: AFT

The AFT bench passed the orders on a petition filed by Major Amit Kumar Mishra. (Representational Image) The AFT bench passed the orders on a petition filed by Major Amit Kumar Mishra. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) on Friday said that Army authorities cannot impose maintenance allowance upon defence personnel in matters of estranged couples as it falls under the domains of the civil courts.

The AFT bench of Justice M S Chauhan and Lt Gen Munish Sibal restrained the powers of Army authorities to impose cuts on salaries and allowances of defence personnel to pay the same as maintenance to spouses. The bench held that the power of maintenance can only be exercised by competent civil courts after proper examination of evidence, a proper hearing and not through non-speaking orders passed by military authorities based on an affidavit submitted by the spouse.

Currently, the Army pays up to 33 per cent of pay and allowances as maintenance on the spouse’s application. The orders to pay the allowance are routinely passed by officers at the level of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of a Command.

The AFT bench passed the orders on a petition filed by Major Amit Kumar Mishra whose spouse had been granted 27.5 per cent of his salary as maintenance. While setting aside the order of military authorities, the AFT observed that the spouse is free to take the recourse of a civil court to claim maintenance.

In 2015, recommendations on similar lines had been made by a Committee of Experts constituted by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which were accepted in August 2016. However, no action was taken to implement the accepted recommendations of the Committee.

The tribunal was witnessing a rise in litigation over the issue in the past few years with the Army granting maintenance to spouses on almost all applications without providing reasons or discussing evidence. The bench added that the exercise could only be carried out under the Criminal Procedure Code and applicable Marriage Acts, rather than the defence services getting into what may fundamentally be a civil or private dispute between a husband and his wife.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd