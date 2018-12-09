Civic Polls: Probe against Haryana minister over ‘offer of guns and money’

THE STATE Election Commission of Haryana Saturday ordered a probe into a complaint on an alleged offer of “guns, money and gunmen” by state Cabinet minister Manish Grover to voters on Friday while campaigning for a BJP candidate in the run-up to civic body polls in Rohtak.

Advertising

The poll panel has asked the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and send a detailed report by 11 am Sunday.

The complaint was filed by Rohtak mayoral candidate Sita Ram Sachdeva’s election in-charge Virender Sachdeva, who alleged that the minister made the remark while addressing a public meeting at Pehrawar village in Rohtak.

According to the complaint, the minister had allegedly stated, “Chunav me hathiyar, gunmen, paisa jo chahiye wo doonga, 16 December tak kisi bhi cheej ki kami nahi aane dunga (I will provide you weapons, gunmen and money, whatever you ask. I will make sure you don’t fall short of anything till December 16.”

The civic body polls will be held on December 16.

Advertising

Grover, however, claimed that he used the word ‘hathiyar’ in reference to the security provided by the government. He also claimed that he was offering financial help to a woman candidate from a poor family while talking about “paisa”. “Whenever a candidate contests the poll, supporters collectively help him or her financially.”

In a statement, the minister said that he had made the remark when villagers had informed him about ‘dabangai’ (pressure) by some influential people. “I had stated that there was no need to give in to pressure,” said the minister, adding that he had urged them to cast their votes in a “fearless manner.”