Civic body’s objections ignored to push work to carve out illegal colony in Hoshiarpur

The spot where the earth is being filled for carving out an illegal colony in Hoshiapur

Over the last 43 days, 16 sale deeds – 11 shops and five residential plots – have been registered at an unauthorised colony that is being carved out in Hoshiarpur. The deeds are being executed despite the Town Planning Department of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation raising objections about the colony.

The illegal colony is being carved out in violation of Punjab government’s policy as well as the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

The going rate of the land here is Rs 2 lakh per marla (25 sq. yard) for a shop and around Rs 50,000 per marla for plots. The details of sale deeds revealed that such deeds are taking place at a swift pace. The 16 sale deeds of plots measuring one to 12 marla have taken place between July and September this year.

Assistant Town Planner Lakhbir Singh of MC, Hoshiarpur, in a letter dated June 16, has written clearly to one Avtar Singh, who had applied for regularising a colony named Guru Nanak Colony on Adamwal road near Bahadurpur under the Punjab government policy dated October 18, 2018, that no such colony was found on the ground.

“As per the government’s policy dated October 18, 2018, Section 12 (vii) ‘no unauthorised colony which was developed on or after March 19, 2018 will be compounded under this policy’. And because of it, this colony cannot be regularised as per the government’s policy. Also, documents required for regularisation are incomplete in the files,” mentioned the letter of Assistant

Town Planner, the copy of which is available with The Indian Express. The letter also says it has also come to light that the earth filling is being done at the place to establish it as a colony which is a violation of the PAPRA Act.

“We direct you that this colony must not be set up at this spot or if such work is done then it will call an action from Corporation Hoshiarpur, which will dismantle the construction without giving any notice, and action would be taken against under PAPRA Act.”

A senior officer in the MC said that there are 5-6 people who are behind this illegal colony and they have close contacts with the political leaders of the state.

RTI Activist Sakshi Vashisth, who procured the MC letter and other documents under RTI, said that as per the details procured under RTI, there is no colony on the ground, and sale deeds are taking place by misleading innocent people whose hard-earned money will be wasted if the administration looks the other way. Moreover, this so-called colony is being carved out near ‘Choe’ (a seasonal stream, which can pose threat to residents in case of heavy rainfall, she added.

Tehsildar, Hoshiarpur, Harminder Singh informed that they have stopped executing registries after receiving the letter from the MC.

