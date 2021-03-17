CITU hold protest rally, demand raise in minimum wage, repeal of farm laws

The protesters made a slew of demands related to workers and employees, which included raising the minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month, repealing the four new labour codes and the three new farm laws (Representational/Express Photo)

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a protest rally in Shimla on Wednesday, with agitators from various parts of Himachal Pradesh gathering in thousands at Chaura Maidan to hold a ‘Jansabha’.

The protesters made a slew of demands related to workers and employees, which included raising the minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month, repealing the four new labour codes and the three new farm laws, restoring the old pension scheme, regularising anganwadi, midday meal and ASHA workers, regularising all employees hired on an outsource basis by the state government, providing minimum wage rate in MNREGA and 200 work days per year; and implementing the Street Vendors Act effectively.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 protesters marched from the old bus stand to Chaura Maidan before holding a meeting there.