Citizenship rule change: Applicants have to declare, surrender passports issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

An MHA official described the amendment as an administrative clarification aimed at strengthening verification and record-keeping in citizenship cases.

The Centre on Monday notified draft changes to the Citizenship Rules, 2009 that would require certain applicants to declare possession or surrender passports issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

In a gazette notification issued on Monday, the MHA said the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, published under section 18 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, insert a new paragraph into Schedule IC of the 2009 rules. “The new provision, paragraph (iiiA), obliges applicants to state whether they hold a valid or expired passport issued by any of the three neighbouring countries. Those who possess such passports must provide passport details – number, date and place of issue, and expiry – and agree to surrender the document to the Senior Superintendent of Post or Superintendent of Post concerned within 15 days of citizenship approval,” the notification said.