Citizenship not ECI’s job: Former Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia

Former Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia has said that the apex court has laid down the law in several judgments on citizenship and it “is not the Election Commission of India’s job”.

Justice Dhulia, who retired from the Supreme Court in August 2025, also described as “a serious matter” the two Election Commissioners objecting on record 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the Chief Election Commissioner, as reported by The Indian Express.

Responding to a question at the Idea Exchange Friday on his remark during an SIR hearing in July 2025 that “citizenship is an issue to be determined not by the Election Commission of India, but by the Ministry of Home Affairs”, Justice Dhulia said: “This is the law laid down by the Supreme Court in several earlier judgments: this is not the Election Commission of India’s job. But a voter has to be a citizen of this country. The problem is the enormous conditions that have been imposed. When I was hearing the matter, nobody had asked for a stay, so why give one? They were only asking for Aadhaar and voter cards to be accepted, so we said fine. That’s about all I did, which they agreed to.”