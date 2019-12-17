Citizenship Law protests: What has Congress done to calm Bengal, Delhi, says BJP

Nirmala Sitharaman. (File) Nirmala Sitharaman. (File)

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress over its stance on the protests against the citizenship law, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of indulging in political opportunism and adding fuel to the protests in different parts of the country.

“Does Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s politics completely rely on opportunism where she has one standard for herself and her party and different for others?” Sitharaman said in a statement, asking “Sonia Gandhi and the Congress leadership as to what have they done to calm West Bengal and Delhi in particular.”

“The BJP rejects the press statement of Smt. Sonia Gandhi accusing the government of ‘unleashing assault on countrymen’. It is a statement which is irresponsible and motivated aiming at quick political gains,” Sitharaman said. She reminded the Congress that “as a responsible Opposition party, it is incumbent on the Congress and Smt. Sonia Gandhi to call on all to maintain peace and calm and to ensure that the Congress party does not provoke violence.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, meanwhile, targeted the Congress, AAP and TMC for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite violence and disrupt communal harmony.

“Congress and its allies are in the habit of hatching conspiracy to spread anarchy by giving a communal tone to every issue, be it abrogation of Article 370, the issue of triple talaq or the Ram Mandir,” Patra said in statement.

About the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday and protests at other universities, Patra said, “We have seen the conspiracy of these parties since yesterday (Sunday) in Delhi and other parts of the country. The students know about the Citizenship Amendment Act. In fact, there is no infringement of rights of any Indian citizen, be it Muslim, Hindu or any other caste or religion.”

