Citizenship Law protests, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Students take out marches on campus, burn copies of new law

In protest against the new citizenship law, and the police action in Jamia, various students groups organised protests across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Among half a dozen protest meets held in institutions in Chennai city, student groups of IIT Madras and the University of Madras marched in their campuses and burnt copies of the new law.

In Puducherry Central University, more than 300 students led a march on the road after boycotting classes. Activists of Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle were among the organisations that led protests.

Students under the banner of SFI organised protests in railway stations in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. Protesters were later removed by police from the premises of railway stations.

At the IIT Madras campus on Monday morning, about 100 students carrying placards of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar raised slogans against the new law and proposal for nationwide NRC.

At least two dozen students of the University of Madras organised a protest in their campus. After holding a protest march, they had a brief meeting.

Around a dozen students of Loyola College also organised a sit-in protest on Monday.

Karnataka: IISC, Bengaluru: ‘Our fundamental duty is to defend our Constitution’

Bengaluru: A small group of students at IISC Bengaluru staged a day-long sit-in protest on the campus against “the anti-human NRC, communal CAA and police brutalisation against students” during protests at Jamia Millia University.

The invitation to students to participate in the protest said, “We refuse to work when we no longer understand what we are working for. To work in this climate for a government that not only threatens us with de-citizenship but also dehumanises us when we try to raise our voice is to submit ourselves to enslavement.” The students held placards saying “CAA is against Article 14”, “Solidarity with JMI” and “How dare you say we are not Indian”.

“The citizenship law goes against the idea and notion of the Constitution. We as the people of India are protected by the Constitution and as the people of India it is our fundamental duty to defend our Constitution,” an IISc student leader said.

