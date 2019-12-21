Citizenship law: Protests on, stone-pelting in central Maharashtra

The protest march in Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) The protest march in Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a violent turn in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region on Friday, with at least a dozen persons injured in stone pelting.

At Ambajogai in Beed district, protesters pelted stones at a state transport bus. Another bus was damaged in stone pelting in Basheergunj area of Beed city following a protest march in the afternoon, SP Harsh Poddar said. “The march was taken out from Basheergunj to Beed collector’s office. Around 3.30 pm, miscreants pelted stones at an ST bus and some shops in Basheergunj area,” he added. Six policemen received minor injuries in stone-pelting, he said.

In Parbhani, tehsildar Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured in stone pelting following a protest rally near the collector’s office. A fire brigade vehicle was damaged, said SP Krishna Kant Upadhyay. Protesters also damaged a bus outside Nanded railway station. Following the incident, bus services in the area were suspended for some time, an official said.

At Kamalnuri in Hingoli district, two incidents of stone pelting were reported. In the morning, miscreants targeted a bus at Old Bus Stand, injuring two passengers. In another incident in the afternoon, two policemen sustained minor injuries in stone pelting, the police said.

In Nagpur, where Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, around 40,000 people on Friday marched against the law to the House. Muslim clerics, led by Mufti Mujib Ashraf, led the protests from different areas of the city, raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The procession, which began from Chitnis Park, was supported by Bhim Panther, Shetkari Sanghatana, Bahujan Sangharsh, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Hind and Jamaate-e-Islami-e-Hind. Similar protests were also organised in many cities and towns of Vidarbha.

Pune city saw its largest protest so far, with an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people taking to the streets. A silent foot march saw participation by thousands, who came out on the streets following Friday prayers.

In Nashik, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a rally in support of CAA.

