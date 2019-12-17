Citizenship Law protests: Kerala rivals protest together

CPM-led LDF and Cong-led UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram. (Express photo by Maheen Hassan) CPM-led LDF and Cong-led UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram. (Express photo by Maheen Hassan)

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday held a joint satyagraha to protest against the citizenship law.

With the issue becoming a rallying point for the CPI(M) and Congress to come together — a rare incident in the state — against the BJP, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led a three-hour sit-in, where ministers, legislators, party leaders, cultural leaders, Muslim and Christian clerics participated.

Addressing the event, Vijayan said the joint protest showed that Kerala was united on the issue. “The state has always been a model for the rest of the country in similar situations. Kerala is raising the voice to protect secularism,” he said.

An explosive situation has been deliberately created by the RSS, which has been working to establish a religion-based country, he said. “Attempts are on to destroy Constitutional values. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in a secular country where theists and atheists live. Anything anti-Constitutional will not be allowed in Kerala. The Supreme Court had stated that discrimination based on gender and religion cannot be allowed. Hence, the irrationality of the amended law should be questioned.”

CM Vijayan hailed Kerala’s leadership in upholding values of secularism and brotherhood in his speech. (Express Photo) CM Vijayan hailed Kerala’s leadership in upholding values of secularism and brotherhood in his speech. (Express Photo)

Chennithala said an autocratic tendency has been growing in the country where people’s right to protest is being suppressed. “Fear lingers in the country and the government has been suppressing every voice of dissent,” he said. The LDF will organise a human chain from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on Republic Day . Mass meetings will be held in all district headquarters on Thursday, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Meanwhile, the alleged police action at Jamia on Sunday triggered widespread protests across Kerala. Youth outfits of the CPI(M) and Congress and Muslim student organisations held protest marches, laid siege to central government offices and blocked trains at many stations. Students at Central University-Kasaragod, University of Calicut and Mahatma Gandhi University-Kottayam, CUSAT-Kochi took out protest marches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App