Citizenship Law: Protests in Osmania, UoH, students boycott exam at Maulana Azad varsity

Several students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Monday protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC on the campus. The protests were peaceful. A large police force was present inside and outside the campus to prevent any untoward incident. The students raised slogans against the Centre, the new law and NRC. There were protests outside the main entrance of the university on Sunday night following the incidents in Jamia.

The university has postponed an exam which was supposed to be held on Monday.

Shaik Umar Faroq, president of the students’ union, said, “Due to the protest against Delhi Police regarding the attack on JMI students as well as AMU students, the students here are boycotting the exam,” he said.

A few students of Osmania University also held a protest on their campus against Delhi Police’s action.

Students of University of Hyderabad took out a protest rally from the university against the police action in Jamia.

JU students take out rally, condemn police action

Kolkata: Students of Jadavpur University (JU) have expressed solidarity with their counterparts at Jamia Millia University and condemned the police action in the national capital.

The students took out a protest rally from the university campus and also denounced the passage of the citizenship law. Students from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) also joined the rally.

The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) of JU, Debraj Debnath said that around 300 students from different students’ unions participated in the rally. The students carried placards against the citizenship law and police crackdown on students in Jamia.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) also expressed support to the protest against the police action.

Meanwhile, several students’ unions of Presidency University cutting across party lines took out a rally inside their campus at College Street.

