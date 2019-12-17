Citizenship Law protests, Gujarat: ‘It’s our right and responsibility to act now, make a difference’

Students and activists being detained outside IIM Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Students and activists being detained outside IIM Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Around 50 people, who gathered outside the IIM Ahmedabad to protest the citizenship law and express solidarity with the students of Jamia, were detained by police Monday evening. The protesters included students from various educational institutions and voluntary organisations, and Congress leaders.

Students present at the demonstration identified themselves with various educational institutions, including CEPT University, Ahmedabad University, Gujarat University, St. Xaviers’ College, Gujarat National Law University and the National Institute of Design.

“The Bill is very openly discriminatory,” said a student from GNLU. “We believe that if we don’t act now, we don’t have any other moment to actively work on it. It’s our right and responsibility to go public about it and make a difference,” said another student who was later detained.

As police started detaining protesters, more protesters started trickling in. Dozens of students, lawyers and activists gathered outside Gujarat University police station and demanded the release of the detainees. They were finally released around 7 pm.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted in support of the detained protesters and alleged that it was “state sponsored violence”.

