Fighting for a good cause: Jamia student who stood up to police

It was in 2017 that Ayesha Renna (22) came from Kohzikode to study at Jamia Millia Islamia. On Sunday, a video that has now been shared widely showed her trying to stop police from beating a man during a protest.

During the protest against the citizenship law in South East Delhi, Renna and other women were seen protecting their friend, Shaheen, from policemen who had started a lathi-charge.

“Peeche chalo, you can’t come here… go back,” shouted Renna. She said she too was hit in the melee.

An MA History (second-year) student at JMI, Renna completed her graduation in English Literature from Farook College in Kozhikode. “I can’t explain why, but I always felt an attachment with Delhi. I loved this city and it was my dream to pursue my post-graduation from the capital. History has always fascinated me,” she said.

Renna’s parents are teachers at government schools in Kerala. Her older brother also lives in Delhi and works at a private firm.

Recalling the events of that day, Renna said: “We thought they will not hit women as there was no female police officer with them and I pushed them back, but they started to hit Shaheen… They beat us too,” she told The Indian Express. Unable to move her right hand, Renna says she will still protest. “I am fighting for a good cause and that’s why I kept protesting. I believe my god, I believe Allah, and he will protect us,” she said.

