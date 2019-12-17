Citizenship Law protests continue in Bengal, 354 held

People cook food for truck drivers stranded by the blockade on NH 34 at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas. (Express photo/File) People cook food for truck drivers stranded by the blockade on NH 34 at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas. (Express photo/File)

Protests and sporadic incidents of stone-pelting at trains and road blockades over the new citizenship law continued for the fourth consecutive day in several parts of West Bengal on Monday, with state police announcing that they had arrested 354 people as “to maintain peace and harmony”.

Kolkata Police arrested AIMIM leader Syed Zameer Hasan for allegedly “instigating people” in Park Circus area on the issue of the citizenship law. “Some party AIMIM workers have also been picked up by police in districts. The TMC government is taking no action against the real culprits,” AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar said.

There were reports of road blockades from East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Protesters blocked roads at Ghatal in West Midnapore district, Nakashipara in Nadia district and Kolaghat area in East Midnapore district. Roads were also blocked in Suri and Sainthia area of Birbhum district. At Bakra in Howrah district, police used batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters. At Chakulia in North Dinajpur district, buses and vehicles ransacked.

In Malda district, protesters assembled outside Shamsi railway station and blocked rail traffic. A railway spokesperson said that protesters blocked rail tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah-Namkhana sectors.

CM, Governor spar

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged stinging letters after the Governor summoned the CM to Raj Bhavan to “personally update” him on the protests across the state over the new citizenship law.

In a letter to Dhankhar, Mamata made it clear that briefing the Governor was not the “prime focus” of her administration and wrote that he must “cooperate” to maintain peace and told him that it was his “constitutional obligation to support the state government”.

In the morning, the Governor had slammed the Chief Minister over her decision to hit the streets against the amended citizenship Act, asking her to desist from “unconstitutional and inflammatory” actions. —ENS

